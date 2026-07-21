Man charged with killing witness! THIS MUST BE THE WORST OF THE WORST!

James McPhee, 59

NASSAU| A 39-year-old New Providence man was on Monday charged with murdering the key witness in his upcoming armed robbery trial.

Prosecutors allege that Venice Bay resident Adnan Oliver breached the conditions of his bail in that case by failing to report to a police station 81 times between January 3, 2026 and July 8, 2026.

Oliver is accused of killing James McPhee, 59, on July 12, before he could testify against him in a trial that’s scheduled to begin on August 10. The trial is expected to continue with McPhee’s witness statement being admitted into evidence.