Marvin Dames Employee of the year Goodman agrees with prosecutors to tell all and expose others in the drug trafficking operation!!!

NEW York| Prosecutors said the recommendation depends on Goodman continuing to co-operate with authorities, fully disclosing information and meeting other conditions, including having no disqualifying criminal history.

“The defendant also agrees to fully cooperate with the Government in all proceedings, whether administrative or judicial, involving the forfeiture to the United States of all rights, title, and interest, regardless of their nature or form in all assets, including real and personal property, cash and other monetary instruments, wherever located, which the defendant or others to the defendant’s knowledge have accumulated as a result of illegal activities,” the plea agreement said.