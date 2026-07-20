Male gunned down in 42nd homicide was once wanted by police!

NASSAU| The homicide count climbed to 42 over the weekend following the killing of Omar Miller, a man 50 who was fatally shot and killed while he sat in his vehicle at a residence on Cowpen Road, just east of Golden Isles Road.

Gunfire rang out after a dark-colored SUV pulled up near Miller’s vehicle hitting the victim in the upper body.

The gunmen then fled the scene. That is what the police reported. Detectives never said they knew the victim or that he was ever in any problems. We also understand it was one of the victim’s relatives who was gunned down at that party in Bain Town last week. Was Miller also at the party?

From this wanted poster Miller was known to police. Did ya think they knew him?

We ga report and let yinner decide!