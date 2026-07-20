FNM DELAYS POST-ELECTION REVIEW, NEW DATE YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

FNMS do not want ROLLINS!

Shanendon Cartwright, Michael Pintard and Duane Sands before the press. – FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) has postponed its planned post-election review of its performance in the May general election, according to the party’s chairman, Dr. Duane Sands.

Sands said the meeting, referred to as a postmortem conclave, will not take place in July, but that preparations are actively underway. “It will happen when we are ready,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

The FNM suffered a heavy defeat in the May 12 general election, winning only eight of the 41 seats in Parliament. The victory went to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), led by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who became the first sitting Bahamian prime minister in nearly three decades to win re-election.

Following the election loss, there was speculation that FNM Leader Michael Pintard could step down from his position, but he has remained at the helm of the party. The FNM also postponed its next convention, which was originally expected to take place this year, and moved it to be held by October 2027.

The party had previously announced that the post-election review would examine what went wrong and identify the reasons behind the defeat. It remains unclear when the meeting will be held and whether its findings will influence the future of the current party leadership.