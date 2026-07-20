THE BAHAMAS RECORDS OVER 1,100 NEW CANCER CASES ANNUALLY, AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE MEASURES

Dr Michael Darville – Minister of Health

The number of new cancer cases worldwide could rise to nearly 35 million annually by 2050 if urgent action is not taken, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns in its latest report.

According to the WHO, cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally, with nearly 10 million deaths each year. The organization emphasizes that improving prevention, early diagnosis, and access to treatment are essential to reducing the impact of the disease.

In The Bahamas, data from the Global Cancer Observatory shows that approximately 525 cancer deaths are recorded each year, while 1,116 new cases were reported in 2024. Among men, the leading causes of cancer-related deaths are prostate, colorectal, and lung cancer, while among women, the most common are breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers.

The Bahamas’ Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville, said the government is focusing on early detection by expanding screening programs for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer.

He stressed that promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing the consumption of highly processed foods are important parts of the fight against chronic diseases, including cancer. According to him, early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival.

The WHO report also highlights major inequalities in access to cancer prevention and treatment, stressing that a person’s chances of survival should not depend on where they live or their financial situation.