Some 27 dead and some 83 remain unaccounted for in passenger ferry which capsized off the coast of Guyana on Saturday

A search and rescue operation for dozens missing people continued on Sunday



GUYANA| Scores of people are feared to have drowned after a passenger ferry capsized off the coast of Guyana on Saturday night local time.

Sixty-seven people were rescued on Sunday, officials said, but since then rescue workers have been unable to locate any more survivors.

According to the ferry’s passenger list, it was carrying 116 passengers and 17 crew, but Guyana’s prime minister has warned that the list is not accurate.

Divers continue to search the site where the vessel capsized and people who believe their loved ones may have been on board the stricken vessel have been asked to contact the authorities.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said an investigation had been launched into the ferry’s loss.