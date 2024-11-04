Lodge Man dies in freak traffic fatality on Exuma on Sunday…

Bernard Hyler

EXUMA| Police in Exuma are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday 3rd November, 2024, claiming the life of a male driver.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Exuma resident Bernard Hyler.

According to officials the incident took place on King’s Highway in Bahama Sound area and involved two (2) vehicles: a navy blue Dodge Caravan with a single male occupant and a white Nissan Note with two (2) male occupants.

Both vehicles were traveling east when the driver of the Note attempted to overtake the Caravan, resulting in a collision that injured the occupants of the Note.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and were unable to find any vital life signs from the 52-year-old driver. The injured passenger was taken to the clinic for medical treatment.

The driver of the Caravan is assisting the police as investigations continue into this matter.