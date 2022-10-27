MAJOR DRUG BUST: ARAWAK CAY CONTAINER PORT

File Photo.

NASSAU| A collaborative effort between officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (D.E.U), and K-9 Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force along with officers from Bahamas Customs has resulted in over one hundred and forty two (142) pounds of suspected Cocaine being confiscated on Thursday 27th October 2022.

Preliminary reports reveal that shortly before 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a routine search of a vehicle freighter and discovered fifty-three (53) packages of suspected Cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of one million, sixty thousand ($1,060,000.00) dollars.

No arrest have been made in connection with this incident. Investigations continue.