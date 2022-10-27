The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Presents Awards to Blind Persons Who Are Motivators and Achievers

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Blind Professionals and Motivators Award Ceremony was held at the Salvation Army church on Mackey Street, October 24, 2022.

The event, recognizing blind persons of inspiring achievement, was a joint collaboration of the Bahamas Foundation for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, the Bahamas Coalition of Advocates for Disability Awareness and Services, the Bahamas Society of Ophthalmic Nurses, and the Disability Affairs Division in the Department of Social Services.

Delivering brief remarks was Chairperson of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), Nalini Bethel, who presented the awards to the recipients. Announcing the awardees was Deputy Co-Chair of the Bahamas Coalition of Advocates for Disability Awareness and Services, Jasmine Frazier.

Motivational speaker and award recipient, Drexel Deal delivered a galvanizing message to the awardees as he recounted his personal journey as a visually impaired person.

Nurse Tamara Donaldson of the Bahamas Society of Ophthalmic Nurses served as Mistress of Ceremony. Major Carol Roberts of the Salvation Army offered the opening prayer. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)