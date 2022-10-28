70-year-old iIS DEAD FOLLOWING AN INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT ON RUSTY BETHEL DRIVE

file photo

NASSAU| An industrial accident on Rusty Bethel Drive off Collins Avenue has left a male, believed to be in his late 70’s dead.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Friday 28 October 2022. Preliminary reports indicate that a crane operator was at a storage facility removing bundles of steel from the property onto a waiting trailer, when strong winds developed which resulted in the bundle swaying in the air.

It is reported that the operator on observing this, attempted to exit the crane and was subsequently struck to the upper body; subsequently, he died on scene.

This matter is being investigated by His Majesty’s Coroner. Investigations continue.