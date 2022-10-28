Paul Pelosi, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, beaten with hammer at home

What kinda security the US is dealing with its leaders?

Paul and Nancy Pelosi

USA| Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.

The assailant is in custody, and the motivation for the attack is under investigation, the spokesman said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.