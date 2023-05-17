Major shakeup hits BCB as two new AGMs are appointed and a new General Manager comes this coming Monday…

BCB Head Office.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a massive shakeup in the management at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas is underway and, from the looks of things, many changes are coming at the top.

Just today the BCB Board made new appointments to the management at the BCB. Brent Archer has been appointed AGM for Radio, and Programming.

We are also learning Opal Roach has been confirmed as AGM for News.

What is even more interesting is the fact that ZNS will appoint a new individual to run the BCB as its General Manager.

According to sources, “the new General Manager is expected to take up post come Monday morning. Directives have been left by the Cabinet and more importantly, its senior man the Hon. Myles Laroda to roll the dice on ZNS.” A decision to appoint the new individual will come this Friday when the bombshell will drop we understand.

ZNS has brought in Stone COLD hardcore FNM Vaughn Albury to run ZNS newsroom as we understand that decision did not sit well with the BCB Board.

Anyway, a major shakeup is coming this week FRIDAY, and BP is keeping a close eye on the BCB’s new team.

We report yinner decide!