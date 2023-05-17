State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Lorenzo Anthony ‘Ray’ Minus Jr. This FRIDAY…

Ray Minus Jr.

STATEMENT: The Cabinet Office announces that a State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Lorenzo Anthony ‘Ray’ Minus Jr., Retired Iconic Boxer will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road. Intermentwill follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums, J. F. Kennedy Drive.

Signing of the Book of Condolence will be held at Restview Memorial and Mortuary and Crematorium, Prince Charles Drive and Soldier Road on Thursday, 18th May, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Signing for the general public will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 18th May, 2023.

The Funeral Service will be broadcast live via the ZNS Radio Network from Kemp Road Ministries at 10:00am.

Cabinet Office

17th May, 2023