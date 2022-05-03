Man commits sexual cruelty on 12 year old daughter…

Magistrate Court.

NASSAU| A father accused of pointing a gun at his 12-year-old daughter’s head and forcing her to pleasure herself while he photographed her was yesterday granted $7,500 bail.

The 43-year-old, whose name has been withheld to protect the child’s identity, faced charges of cruelty to children, assault with a deadly weapon, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. He pleaded not guilty and will return to court on November 16 for trial.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred at the defendant’s New Providence home on April 6, 2022.

In response to a query from the court, the accused said his daughter lived with him at the time of the alleged incident, but she’s since been removed from the home.

He volunteered that he has four other children.

Prosecuting lawyer Inspector Samantha Miah said the accused had no prior convictions and consequently did not object to bail.

However, she requested that he have no contact with the defendant.

Ferguson-Pratt ordered the man to wear an ankle monitor and to report to the Quakoo Street Police Station on Thursdays as a condition of bail.

He is represented by Ian Cargill.