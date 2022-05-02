WSc staffer takes with “da belly” following the detention of former GM Elwood Donaldson…

Water and Sewerage Corp.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a top staffer deep inside WSc took it with the “belly” today after getting the news of the arrest of the former General Manager Elwood Donaldson this morning.

Police invited the former GM in for questioning concerning serious matters at the corporation.

For years under the Minnis Regime WSc operated with no head of Internal Controls, No Chief Financial Officer, No Human Resource and no legal department. We at BP warned that the absence of such high level corporate structures pose dangerous risks to the proper administration of WSc. Minnis never listened!

The staffer who worked closely with the former Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson was visibly shaken and traumatized as news of the arrest hit the corporation like a cat five hurricane.

Another staffer has failed to show up for work these past five months and some believe might take the option to quickly resign and flee the country.

Last week CDU descended at the Corporation demanding files and records involving rushed payments to key companies. Some of which involved persons closely connected to a sitting MP.

