Man shot dead by police attempting to enter a home in eastern New Providence…

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly attempted to disarm an officer during a stakeout in eastern New Providence earlier this morning.

Superintendent Audley Peters said there were numerous complaints from residents in the Yamacraw Hill Road area.

He said this led police to stage an operation that positioned officers on a property situated on the shoreline of the area.

Officers reportedly observed a “prowler” on the property that allegedly manipulated the doors of vehicles shortly before 2am.“

They confronted the suspect, as they did so, a struggle ensued between one of the officers and the suspect,” Peters said in a statement.