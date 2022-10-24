Man on bail for murder riding in the street 4am in the morning shot dead – One homicide this weekend…

NASSAU| A 34-year-old man electronically monitored was shot dead early this morning. Police are aggressively investigating a shooting incident which has left one man dead and a second male in hospital.



The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Monday 24th October 2022 outside a business establishment on 6th Terrace off Collins Avenue.



Preliminary reports indicate that the males had just left a business establishment on 6th Terrace and were in the area of East Avenue, when the occupants of grey vehicle, that was travelling east on 6th Terrace opened fire on the men hitting them multiple times.



EMS personnel visited the scene and confirmed no vital signs of life on the 34 year old male who was being electronically monitored and on bail for Murder.



The second victim, a 30 year old male of Kemp Road was taken to hospital via EMS personnel where he is detained in critical condition.



Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police in locating the suspects involved in this incident, to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.