More arrignments coming this week…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Police wish to inform that on Monday 24th October 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. the following arraignments will take place at Magistrate Court, Nassau Bahamas:

A 23 year old male of Paul Crescent will be arraigned reference to the Murder of 22 year old TADASHA SEARS MORGAN of Jamaica.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday October 14th, 2022 in the area of Red Land Acres, Soldier Road.

Preliminary reports reveal that the victim was standing outside her apartment complex when she was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by a male who exited a dark colored Japanese vehicle.

A 22 year old male of Water Street, Big Pond will be arraigned reference to an Attempted Murder.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9:00p.m. on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

Preliminary reports indicate that a group of men were standing in a yard on Shahs Drive, Red Land Acres, when the incident occurred.

A 31 year old male of Rosedale Way will be arraigned reference to Assault with a Deadly Instrument after he struck a police officer with his vehicle, while attempting to evade police.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Friday 07th October 2022.