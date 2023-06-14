Ms. Janyne Hodder returns as President of UB in pursuit of accreditation

Resignation of Dr. Erik Rolland as President; Appointment of Acting President – STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

University of the Bahamas

STATEMENT | The University of The Bahamas (UB) Board of Trustees (BOT) announces that Dr. Erik Rolland has tendered his resignation as President of (UB), citing personal, family reasons.

The Board has accepted Dr. Rolland’s resignation which takes effect 30th June, 2023 and wishes him and his family well as he embarks on his future endeavors.

Ms. Janyne Hodder, a Permanent Resident of The Bahamas for the past 40 years, will serve as Acting President of UB for the remainder of Dr. Rolland’s contract which expires in July 2025. Ms. Hodder began her career as a teacher at Queen’s College and went on to teach at The Bahamas Teachers’ College, joining the College of The Bahamas faculty at its founding. She later served as Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada and Vice-Principal at McGill University before returning as President of the former College of The Bahamas.

She is the mother of three Bahamian children: Anne, M’wale and DJ Rahming. We extend a sincere note of gratitude to Ms. Hodder for assuming the presidency of UB at this time which will enable a seamless transition of leadership and continued pursuit of accreditation.

We have advised the Chair of the Academic Senate and the leaders of the bargaining units at UB which represent all UB team members. We are grateful to our colleagues for their commitment to national and international accreditation to promote the university’s growth and development.

The Board is deeply grateful and thanks all administration, faculty, staff and students, as well as external stakeholders for their unwavering support of our national university. We will continue to ensure the highest level of focus on a continuous improvement paradigm that bolsters UB’s efforts towards national and international accreditation and expands the institution’s capacity to meet its national development mission.