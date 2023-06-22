New Roadworks announced coming for EAST STREET SOUTH! – YOU DEMAND IT – NOW ITS COMING!

DAVIS GOVERNMENT WORKING TO BETTER SERVE YOU!

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Works is please be advised that Bahamix has scheduled milling and paving works in Three (3) Phases, for East Street South from Calvary Deliverance Church through to the intersection of Bamboo Boulevard and East Street.

The works will commence on Monday, June 26th, 2023 from 10:30 pm to 3:30 am nightly, for a period of Two (2) Weeks. The first phase will commence from Calvary Deliverance Church heading south to encompass One Thousand (1,000) Feet of road surface.

The motoring public is advised to avoid this area, and to comply with all posted traffic signage.

Concerns may be addressed by contacting Bahamix at (242) 361-3886 or (242) 361-3882.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused.