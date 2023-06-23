Former Bahamian Police Sergeant Harry Dolce now in police custody…

Harry Dolce arrested for trafficking drugs

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning one of the suspects arrested captured by police in that Long Island drug bust is retired Sergeant Harry Dolce. He turns 45 on Monday.

The Haitian decendent left the RBPF some three years ago and moved to Canada.

A joint OPBAT operation between the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the DEA, US Coast Guard and local police on Long Island has resulted in two (2) males, one Bahamian and a Mexican national being arrested.

Acting on intelligence officers arrested the men, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday 23rd June, 2023 at the Deadmans Cay Airport, after conducting a search of a single engine Cesna aircraft, where they discovered fifteen (15) large crocus sack of suspected Cocaine.

Police are aggressively in search of two (2) additional males who were able to evade police. Investigations continue.