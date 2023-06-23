Police Sgt’s brother charged with stealing cars

Marcell Joseph, 46

By thegallery242.com

Nassau| The brother of Police Sergeant Gary Lafleur, who is stationed at Central Police Station, was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court today on multiple stealing charges.

It is alleged that Marcell Joseph, 46, stole a silver 2014 Nissan Clipper valued at $7,500 from Claudia Johnson on June 5, 2023.

Joseph, a resident of Polhemus Street, is also accused of stealing an assortment of electrical items valued at over $6,000 from Kennedy Saunders on that date.

Prosecutors also allege that the police officer’s brother stole a white 2013 Nissan Note valued at $7,000 from Darnell Brennen on May 31.

Joseph, who is of Haitian descent, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will return to court on August 4 for trial.

It is not the first time Joseph has had a brush with the law. He has criminal convictions for offenses of a similar nature.

In 2018, the Magistrates Court ordered Joseph to compensate his victim $300 or spend three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) after he was convicted of stealing.