Deputy to the Governor Rubie Ann Darling, Prime Minister Davis and Mrs Davis at the Official Funeral for the late Dr. Michael Perry Gomez.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Official Funeral was held for the late Dr. Michael Perry Gomez, on November 14, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, attended by Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Darling, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, government officials, family and friends who gathered to pay tribute to a dedicated physician, former Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands, and former Minister of Health of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Among his achievements, Dr. Gomez diligently led the fight against the spread and ravages of AIDS in The Bahamas, having founded and directed the National HIV Programme, implementing measures to successfully contain its transmission. Photos show the church ceremonies and the march by the uniformed branches.

Interment was at St. Agnes Cemetery. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)