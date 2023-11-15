PM Davis has sacked his Chairman of Water and Sewerage Slyvanus Petty!

Sylvanus Petty and PM Philip Davis KC

NASSAU: Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC has sacked his Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

BP broke the story late yesterday afternoon confirming Sylvanus Petty was sacked by the PM.

In a short statement, the OPM wrote: “The Prime Minister has requested and accepted the resignation of Sylvanus Petty as Executive Chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation. Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper accepted the resignation on behalf of the Prime Minister. We thank Mr. Petty for his service. The Deputy Chairman will serve as Acting Executive Chairman.”