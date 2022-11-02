Omar Archer aka “Snake” sentenced to three months in prison

Omar “Snake” Archer Minnis Spokesman.

NASSAU| FNM propagandist Omar Archer’s lying tongue has finally landed him behind bars.

The 50-year-old liar-for-hire was today sentenced to three months in prison for a malicious Facebook post in 2015 where he claimed a woman had AIDS, had killed her baby and buried it in a bucket.

Archer jumped from the court building, breaking both legs when police went to arrest him for the offense.

Knowing that he had no defense, Archer launched a nonsensical challenge to the constitutionality of the libel laws, which was rejected by three courts.

While on bail for this matter, a defiant Archer continued to intentionally defame politicians and others with his social media posts.