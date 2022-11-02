Mrs. Davis welcomes ‘Jerusalema’ Recording Artist, Nomcebo Zikode at LPIA

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, welcomed South African recording artist Nomcebo Zikode of the renowned hit song, ‘Jerusalema’ upon her arrival in Nassau on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Ms. Zikode is currently in New Providence to perform in a concert scheduled for this weekend.

Upon arrival Ms. Zikode was presented a gracious bouquet of flowers by Mrs. Davis in the airport’s VIP Lounge. She was then treated to a live Junkanoo performance during which both Ms. Zikode and Mrs. Davis performed the ‘Jerusalema’ dance.

Ms. Zikode explained how and why she became a singer: it was to give herself a voice in a world where the voiceless are so often overshadowed and oppressed, she said.

She expressed the shock and surprise of how popular ‘Jerusalema’ has now become internationally, and she thanked God for the blessing.

Stating this is her first time to The Bahamas ever, she is happy and appreciative of the opportunity of being welcomed by the Bahamian people, and of the honour to perform for them. Pictured are Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Nomcebo Zikode, and Trevor Davis of Alpha Sounds Promotions. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)

