PM Davis presents Customs Department Officers with awards for long service

Long-Service Award – 40 Years

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Customs Department honoured its long-serving officers in a Long Service Award Ceremony, October 31, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar. Officers with 20, 30, and 40 years of service were recognized by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, and Minister of Economic Affairs the Hon. Michael Halkitis in ceremonies.

On January 26 of this year, the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department commemorated its 32nd International Customs Day under the theme: “Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem.” (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)

Comptroller of Customs (Actg.) Roosevelt Bethell. Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP, and Economic Affairs Minister Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis.

Long-Service Award – 30 Years