Dorica Walker

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now has an update in that sudden death in the parking lot of Super Wash on Prince Charles Drive.

Passing suddenly this morning is PHA Sandilands employee Dorica Walker. She is a graduate of Government High School.

It is believed Ms Walker suffered a heart attack this morning as she was doing her Sunday morning laundry. We pray for her family at this time.

May her soul rest in peace.