PHONE LINE DISRUPTION AT SANDILANDS REHABILITATION CENTRE

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

The Public Hospitals Authority would like to inform the public that due to ongoing technical issues, the phone lines at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) are currently down. This disruption is a result of ongoing challenges with the FIBER network.

While BTC is working diligently to resolve the issue, our team at Sandilands understands the importance of staying connected with your loved ones during their time at the Center. To facilitate communication with doctors and relatives of patients, certain Wards have made arrangements to utilize cell phones as repair works continue.

For your convenience, please find below alternate phone numbers for reaching specific wards at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre:

Renovated Ward: 827-2578

Child and Adolescent Ward: 822-8156

Podlewski Ward: 822-1672

Male Ward: 820-3782

Maximum Ward: 829-5771

Robert Smith Ward: 827-1559

The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre appreciates your patience and understanding during this period of disruption. Your cooperation is invaluable as we work to ensure continued communication and care for all patients at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.