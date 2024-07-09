PHONE LINE DISRUPTION AT SANDILANDS REHABILITATION CENTRE

The Public Hospitals Authority would like to inform the public that due to ongoing technical issues, the phone lines at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) are currently down. This disruption is a result of ongoing challenges with the FIBER network.
While BTC is working diligently to resolve the issue, our team at Sandilands understands the importance of staying connected with your loved ones during their time at the Center. To facilitate communication with doctors and relatives of patients, certain Wards have made arrangements to utilize cell phones as repair works continue.
For your convenience, please find below alternate phone numbers for reaching specific wards at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre:
- Renovated Ward: 827-2578
- Child and Adolescent Ward: 822-8156
- Podlewski Ward: 822-1672
- Male Ward: 820-3782
- Maximum Ward: 829-5771
- Robert Smith Ward: 827-1559
The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre appreciates your patience and understanding during this period of disruption. Your cooperation is invaluable as we work to ensure continued communication and care for all patients at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.