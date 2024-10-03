PLP Leader PM Davis organizes A National Fair as two more Chairs of the FNM resign from Pintard and Sands Party…

FNM former Chair burned his red clothing with gas vowing to defeat the FNM at the next General Elections… Boundaries report set to come to Parliament!

PLP National Convention in November 2023.

NASSAU| Two more former FNMs who sailed the party into victory in 2017 have tendered their resignation to join the DAVIS PLP just months from a General Elections.

Th Association Chair and Vice Chair of the Free National Movement are being mobilized in the southern corridor of the country to do battle for the PLP on the ground. This ga be something!

BP high up intel inside the FNM said, “…at this rate BP we in the FNM should be bracing ourselves for a major defeat at the polls whenever the next general election is called. Michael “Waterboy” Pintard and Duane “Heartless” Sands have destroyed the FNM as we know it, and the bleeding of supporters is crippling the organization.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis in early summer placed his PLP Tsunami Machine in ‘Hurricane WATCH” mode as he readies the Party for election calling all representatives to begin mobilizing on the ground.

Davis has already called up key election ground teams to get suit up and ready for battle, organizing a massive motorcade of supporters into the Western Esplanade from around the country to descend on Arawak Cay for a MASSIVE TSUNAMI GOLDEN AFFAIR FAIR AND CONCERT. Boy this ga be something!

With high tourist arrivals, low unemployment and IMF and S&P solid news of a “robust” economy Davis is expected to reap huge dividends at the election box.

Soon the Boundaries Commission is expected to table its report to Parliament and as we at BP understand a new seat shall appear in the western constituency of New Providence. We also know changes will be made to the seat of West End and Bimini with Bimini returning to Bimini and the Berry Islands as one seat.

All we at BP says is this: IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!