Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls up Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to deal with port strike…

Four of Florida’s ports – Port Everglades, Port Miami, Port Tampa Bay and Jaxport (Jacksonville) – are being impacted by the ILA strike. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FLORIDA| Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced plans to deploy the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to ports affected by the ongoing International Longshoreman’s Association strike, which is impacting four major ports in Florida. #OnlyinFlorida

Citing concerns about disruptions to the supply chain during Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, DeSantis announced a series of measures aimed at maintaining port operations and ensuring the flow of essential goods.

DeSantis highlighted that Florida’s 16 deepwater ports make the state “a hub for worldwide trade and an essential link in our nation’s supply chain.” However, only four at Port Everglades, PortMiami, Port Tampa Bay, and JAXPORT, are impacted by the strike.

Key measures announced by the governor include deploying the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to maintain order and potentially resume operations at affected ports. He also announced waiving tolls, fees, and size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles through the Florida Department of Transportation, as well as utilizing the Florida Highway Patrol to manage traffic flow from seaports and provide law enforcement escorts for commercial vehicles upon request.

DeSantis framed these actions as a response to what he perceives as federal inaction, stating, “Unlike the federal government, Florida is taking decisive action to ensure that our economy continues to function and that victims of Hurricane Helene will have access to what they need to rebuild.”