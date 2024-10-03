Gunman shot dead outside an establishment on Baillou Hill Road…

Prince Hall Lodge on Blue Hill Road North.

NASSAU| An off-duty police officer shot a young male on Baillou Hill Road and Meeting Street in a foiled robbery which claimed the life of the robber.

Bahamas Press understands the incident unfolded just after midnight. Several patrons were leaving the establishment when they rushed into the establishment telling others inside a man outside was brandishing a weapon.

The Off-Duty officers who were in the establishment exited the establishment and identified the gunman attempting to stop him. The gunman opened fire on the officers who returned fire killing the suspect dead in the road. His weapon was confiscated.

The investigation is being led by His Majesty Coroner.

Meanwhile a 40-year-old woman ingested a liquid substance along with a cocktail of meds at her Wilson Track home around 6pm on Wednesday attempting to kill herself. The woman was transported to hospital for medical evaluation.

