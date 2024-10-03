Green Lights Illuminate Parliament Square to Raise Awareness for World Mental Health Day.

This evening, in recognition of the upcoming World Mental Health Day on 10th October, the

Ministry of Health & Wellness launched its Light It Up Green initiative at Parliament Square using the official colour of mental health awareness. From 1st – 10th October, 2024 the green lights will brighten the downtown square, symbolizing hope, understanding and support for those facing mental health challenges. The display will stand as a reminder of the importance of mental health and well-being in our society.

During this ten day period, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Parliament Square and take photos surrounded by the green lights. Please tag and share your photos on the Ministry’s Facebook pages – @The Ministry of Health & Wellness Bahamas and @Mental Health Programming Unit. By participating, you demonstrate your compassion and solidarity for individuals dealing daily with mental health challenges.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme: “It Is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace” highlights the growing need to address mental health in professional environments, where most adults spend a significant amount of their time. This theme aims to foster supportive settings where stigmas can be removed and mental health can be valued as much as physical health. Together, we can help create a society where mental health is recognized and embraced as a vital part of our overall health and well-being.