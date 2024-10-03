Urban Renewal Citizens Advisory Committee launched in Grand Bahama to bridge gap between Government and the people

OFFICIAL LAUNCH – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal installed 88 Citizens Advisory Committee members in Grand Bahama during an official launch at New Life Worship Center on Monday, September 30, 2024. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal officially launched its Citizens Advisory Committee for each of the seven Urban Renewal centres in Grand Bahama.

The committee is tasked with bringing together government agencies, community members and other stakeholders to create comprehensive approaches to complex issues throughout the community, ensuring continuous dialogue between residents, the police and Urban Renewal teams.

Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Keith Bell told the committee members during the launch ceremony on Monday, September 30, 2024 at New Life Worship Centre that their role will shape the future of Urban Renewal.

“You will be the eyes on the ground, identifying the challenges and the opportunities that shape our communities and help us form solutions in a timely, effective and, of course, inclusive manner,” he said.

Minister Bell noted that the initiative represents more than just another partnership and revealed that a similar launch commenced in New Providence a few weeks ago and has already yielded positive results.

“It reflects our collective vision of communities that flourish; neighbourhoods that are safe and citizens who are empowered to drive meaningful change,” he said.

He stressed to the newly minted committee members that their role is crucial and each of them, representing diverse sectors — business communities, education, the church, NGOs, and more — bring not only their expertise, but also their passion for enhancing the quality of life in the various neighborhoods.

Minister Bell thanked the Citizens Advisory Committee for their willingness to serve and pointed out that it reflects a profound understanding that the success of Urban Renewal is not the responsibility of the Government alone, but depends on active engagement, collaboration and a sense of shared ownership from the citizens themselves.

“I have no doubt that your work will help educate the broader community about the critical role of Urban Renewal centres and ensure that every voice, from East End to West End, is heard, valued and included in our shared progress,” Minister Bell said.

Urban Renewal Commission Co-Chair, the Rt. Hon. Algernon Allen delivered the Co-Chairman’s charge to the 88 committee members for East Grand Bahama, Seahorse, Central Grand Bahama, Pineridge, Marco City, Eight Mile Rock and West End and told them that they are ambassadors of compassion and bearers of hope in the community.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey also commended the new members and pointed out that the new committee aligns perfectly with mission of COLLAB: Partnerships for development, which was established by her ministry two years ago, which seeks to bring government, non-government organizations and civic and private stakeholders together to address the basic needs of residents on Grand Bahama Island, and requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Other government officials in attendance were Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Lisa Davis; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Kingsley Smith; Senator the Hon. Kirkand Russell; Urban Renewal Commission Co-Chair Rev. Dr. Diana Francis and Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders.