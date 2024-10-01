Actor John Amos has passed away of natural causes…

Actor John Amos dies at 84

Los Angeles| John Amos has passed away at the age of 84 of natural causes.

He led a prolific acting career, starring in “Good Times,” “Roots,” All in the Family,” and so many more.

His son said in a statement, “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor…He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

May he rest in peace.