Traffic Fatality victim identified as 55-year-old coconut salesman Doyle Russell

Traffic fatality victim 55-year-old Doyle Russell

NASSAU| All kinds of wild things are happening around the capital and as the days go by the “Wicked-er” the people get!

Bahamas Press is now confirming the identity of another traffic fatality victim which unfolded on Madeira Street last week Wednesday.

BP confirms the victim to be 55-year-old Doyle Russell who was left on the side of the street after being struck by a driver who left the scene of the incident.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday 25th, September, 2024.

Traffic officers said Mr Russell seemed to be lying in the eastbound lane on Madeira Street when he was struck by a red vehicle, believed to be a Ford Mustang, travelling east along the same corridor. The driver failed to remain stationary.

Mr Russell had lived on Madeira Street for some ten years and was living alone at the time of his death. He made a living selling coconuts.

Relative have called on the public to please turn information involving this incident to the police. The heartless know they did it and still fail to stay on the scene.

Bahamas Press has warned of the number of unlicensed or insured vehicles on the streets of the country! SOMETHING DRASTIC MUST BE DONE!

