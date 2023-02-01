Police called in as General Manager of Restview Memorial Mortuary is fired!!!

Kendall Higgins

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| The general manager of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium has officially been fired after an audit concluded that millions of dollars in company funds is unaccounted for.

General Manager Kendall Higgins was terminated tonight after being placed on administrative leave by President and CEO Keith McSweeney several weeks ago, pending the outcome of the audit.

The audit determined that millions of dollars went missing under the watch of Higgins, who oversaw Restview’s daily operations in New Providence.

The matter has been turned over to the Financial Crimes Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) for further investigation and to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

Higgins’ dismissal was good news for Restview Memorial staff who described him as an arrogant and mean-spirited boss who had no respect for employees.

According to staff, the disgraced GM is finally getting what he deserves.

The Gallery reported last month that Higgins allegedly acquired limousines and other high-end vehicles, plush apartment complexes and a lavish home in Westridge, raising suspicions.

The son of the late Nesbitt Higgins is a member of East Street Gospel Chapel.

He joined Restview as an intern in 1995 before studying in Atlanta, Georgia and eventually becoming a licensed funeral director and embalmer.