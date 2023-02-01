245 HAITIAN MIGRANTS REPATRIATED FROM MATTHEW TOWN, INAGUA

Haitian migrants were repatriated this morning.

INAGUA| On Wednesday, 1st February, 2023 the Immigration Department effectively executed two (2) repatriation exercises.

Firstly, at approximately 9:23 a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP906 departed Matthew Town, Inagua for Port-au-Prince, Haiti with one hundred thirty-two (132) Haitian national males onboard.

Lastly, at 1:32 p.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP908 departed Matthew Town, Inagua for Port-au-Prince, Haiti with one hundred thirteen (113) Haitian national males onboard.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led both escorts. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotline (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249.