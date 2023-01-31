Police gets 20 new Ford SUvs to enhance security…

PM Davis inspects new vehicles for police.

NASSAU| Today, the Royal Bahamas Police Force commissioned 20 vehicles donated by the US Government as a part of the ongoing partnership between The Bahamas and the United States to maintain, strengthen, and amplify cooperation in several areas relating to security.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC, Minister for National Security Wayne Munroe, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts and Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander were all on hand.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the vehicles are badly needed and will aid in the fight against crime.

“…These cars are an important addition to our policing effort in the fight against crime,” he said.

The US Government had previously donated 32 police vehicles bringing the total to 52.

