PM Davis Applauds Opening of Cat Island Passport Office…

PM Davis on the ground in Cat Island inspecting developments there with Minister Mitchell and senior government officials.

ARTHUR’S TOWN, Cat Island, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis (right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service the Hon. Frederick Mitchell (left) look on as the oldest resident in Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, Sheva Webb, cuts the ribbon, during Official Opening Ceremony for the Cat Island Passport Office, on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Prime Minister Davis applauded the opening of the new passport office, and also visited the sites of other developments on the island, including the basketball court and facilities in Arthur’s Town; the site of a planned asphalt plant; and the Old Bight Primary School track and facilities. He also headed a town hall meeting, at the Eris Moncur Media Centre, in Knowles, where stakeholders addressed various facets of the proposed developments of the airports on the island.

Among those present for the passport office ceremony were: Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service Eugene Poitier; Deputy Director General of Tourism and Acting Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer; Chief Passport Officer Kingsley Smith, Jr; Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Kevin Simmons; Director of Local Government Neil Campbell; Family Island Administrator Kate Williamson; and other stakeholders and residents. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy: Eric Rose)

PM Davis in inspects passport process at New Bight Passport Office which opened on Monday.

Cat Islander Sheba Webb cuts ribbon for new Passport Office.

PM Davis along with government leaders in Cat Island to discuss new Airport facility.

Media interview contractors where the site of a planned asphalt plant on Cat Island was inspected by PM Davis. #progress