POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING BIMINI MALES – LOST AT SEA

BIMINI men missing at sea.

BIMINI| Police in Bimini are seeking public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old James Toote and 25-year -old Naz’r Robins, both of Bimini, who went missing at sea, while enroute to Bimini on Monday 20th March 2023.

According to reports, shortly after 12:00.a.m., officers at the Alice Town Police Station received a report that two males left Freeport, Grand Bahama on a 24ft white trim with blue sports vessel enroute to Bimini and did not arrive as scheduled.

BASRA and the Police Marine Unit, were contacted and immediately commenced a search with negative results.

This matter is under active investigation.