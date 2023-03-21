AN UPDATE FROM THE UNREGULATED COMMUNITIES ACTION TASKFORCE

OFFICERS ISSUING VACATE NOTICES ON ABACO.

On Tuesday 21st March 2023 at 1000hrs, the Joint Operations comprising the Ministry of Works, Department of Immigration, RBPF Officers and RBDF Marines commenced. Two hundred and Sixty eviction notices were posted in unregulated communities off S.C.Bootle Highway on both the north and south sides.

The RBDF Marines assisted with this process and it concluded @1200hrs.

The joint operations taskforce can report that the atmosphere for this operation was peaceful and calm and without incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqEXZ6Qv7Nx/?igshid=ZTE2MDY0MWU=