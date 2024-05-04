Prime Minister Davis Lauds Bahamas National Youth Guard Cohort II

PM Davis inspects new National Guard members.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis offered words of commendation as he took part in the Ministry of National Security’s Graduation Ceremony for the Bahamas National Youth Guard Cohort II, held at SuperClubs Breezes, on May 3, 2024.

“Congratulations to you all, and thank you,” he said to the graduates. “Thank you for stepping up to serve our country.” He added: “As I look out at the happy and proud faces of the family members and friends who are here to celebrate you, I know I’m not alone in feeling grateful and inspired by what you’ve accomplished.

You have grown stronger during your training; and because of you, The Bahamas will be stronger, too.” Among those present included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; and many Cabinet Ministers; as well as representative heads of Uniformed Branches; and local and international stakeholders. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)