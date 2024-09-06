Public Hospitals Authority and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre Announce Suicide Prevention “Orange Alert” Day 

In response to the alarming rise in suicide rates across The Bahamas, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre are taking a proactive stance by designating September 10, 2024, as Suicide Prevention “Orange Alert” Day. This day is a critical call to action, urging all Bahamians to become more vigilant and sensitive to the signs and symptoms of suicidal behavior in their communities.

The Bahamas, like many nations, is grappling with a growing mental health crisis fueled by stress, economic challenges, devastating natural disasters, and the pressures of daily life. The recent increase in suicides reflects the urgent need for greater awareness and more effective prevention measures. Mental health experts are particularly concerned about the stigma surrounding mental health issues, which often prevents individuals from seeking the help they desperately need.

“Orange Alert” Day serves as a reminder that suicide prevention is a collective responsibility. The term “Orange Alert” symbolizes a heightened state of awareness, where we are all encouraged to pay closer attention to the emotional and behavioral changes in those around us. By being alert to the signs of distress, such as withdrawal, drastic mood swings, or expressions of hopelessness, we can intervene early and potentially save lives.

This initiative is not just about raising awareness; it’s about breaking the stigma associated with mental health struggles. Stigma often leads to silence, and silence can be deadly. On “Orange Alert” Day, we aim to foster an environment where open conversations about mental health are normalized and where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness.

Throughout the day, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre will host a Suicide Prevention Symposium aimed at spreading a message of hope and support. The event will also equip community members with valuable resources to raise awareness and offer assistance to those who are struggling. We are calling on individuals, families, organizations, and communities across The Bahamas to join us in this life-saving effort.

“Suicide is a tragic event that can often be prevented through proper awareness and timely intervention,” said Sister Jacqueline Bonaby, Chair of Suicide Prevention Week 2024. “We cannot afford to ignore the signs. By coming together on ‘Orange Alert’ Day, we can create a more supportive and understanding community that prioritizes mental health and the well-being of all Bahamians.”

We invite the public, media, and corporate partners to participate in this crucial initiative. Together, we can make a difference and help reduce the incidence of suicide in our nation.

For more information on how to get involved, please contact:

Mrs. Betsy Duvalier

Assistant Director of Communications

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

About the Public Hospitals Authority and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre are at the forefront of mental health services in The Bahamas, committed to providing comprehensive care, raising awareness, and advocating for mental health issues. Through initiatives like “Orange Alert” Day, they strive to create a society where mental health is prioritized, and every individual has access to the support they need.

Key Statistics on Suicide in The Bahamas

Suicide rates have been on the rise in recent years, with many cases linked to untreated mental health issues.

Economic hardships, compounded by natural disasters and societal pressures, have contributed to the mental health crisis in the country.

Stigma remains a significant barrier to seeking help, with many individuals feeling isolated and unsupported in their struggles.

Join us on September 10, 2024, for Suicide Prevention “Orange Alert” Day, and help us build a stronger, more compassionate community.