4 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| On Tuesday, September 3, in Magistrate’s Court #1 three Haitian nationals and one Dominican national were arraigned before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. and convicted of various immigration offences.Haitian nationals: Lovensky Accelon (M), was convicted of Overstaying and fined $1,000.00 or sentenced to three (3) months in at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). Shesly Maxine (M) and Peudent Jean Marie (M) were also convicted of Overstaying and fined $1,500.00 or sentenced to six (6) months at BDOCS.

Dominican national: Hilda Maria Almanzar Moronta (F) was found guilty of Illegal Embarkation and was fined $300.00 or sentenced to one (1) month. Immigration Officer II Shandeshia Marshall prosecuted these cases.

Upon payment of all fines and, or completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation. The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance Statute Laws of the country.