RBDF Marine Alverez McCoy

NASSAU| Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer Alverez McCoy is the latest homicide victim which unfolded on Ambrister Street in Fox Hill community around 2am Wednesday morning.

McCoy has just arrived home when gunshots were heard and neighbours found him suffering with gunshot wounds as he sat in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital but died just before 4pm. Someone knows what gone down here!

He is the father of three. May his soul rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!