Killer and Robber shot and killed his partner dead accidentally in Pinewood – Looka Dat!

Gunman shot dead accidentally by his partner in crime!

NASSAU| A man was shot and killed by his co-assailants after they tried to shoot another man outside his home on Ficus Street, in Pinewood Gardens today, police said.

The three alleged attackers pulled up to the home in an orange Japanese vehicle and started firing.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the intended target managed to evade the shooters.

However, during the attack, one of the shooters was hit. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

The victim died on the scene. Skippings said the intended target is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

We advise that intended target to flee the country. You must know by now that home is a hotspot!