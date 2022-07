Bradley Woodside

Nassau| Bahamas Press is learning the man shot at the On The Run Gas Station on Faith Ave and Camichael Road was on bail for a serious offense.

A man on bail for a criminal matter was murdered as he tried to get gas at an Esso On The Run gas station on Carmichael Road yesterday, police said.

BP has identified the victim as Bradley Woodside. He arrived at the station for gas when gunmen shot him multiple times. He died on the scene.

