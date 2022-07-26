Bahamian Bishop appointed to International General Assembly…

Mr and Mrs Shelton Beneby

BREAKING| Bishop Shelton Beneby a son of the soil has been appointed National Bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy in Eastern Canada at the 101 International General Assembly in Oklahoma City.

Bishop Beneby completed 25 years in pastoral ministry, the past 12 have been as pastor of the Toronto New Covenant Cathedral, a ministry of the Church of God of Prophecy. Bishop Beneby is humbled to be the first Bahamian to serve the church at this level in North America. The work in Eastern Canada comprises 32 churches, 24 of which are in the province of Ontario and the remaining 8 in the province of Quebec.

Prior to relocating to Canada, his ministry began on the streets of New Providence with Project Time a Christ centred training institute for at risk young men and women.

In 2000 he was appointed District Overseer to Crooked Island. In 2001 he was appointed as the Senior Pastor of the Baillou Hill Road Community Church.

He has worked closely with his wife Shelly in ministry over the years.

During this 49th Independence Awards Celebration, he was identified to receive the Order of Merit for his many years of youth service and National Youth development.