COMEDIAN Roland Powell airlifted to hospital in Bahamas…

Roland Powell being transported to the capital.

NASSAU| Comedian Roland Powell gets in accident while in the Bahamas and was airlifted to New Providence with a broken leg…

Roland Powell, well-known by his stage name Lil Duval is a famous stand-up comedian, actor, singer, and rapper.

He is notable for his appearance in the competition series named “Coming to the Stage.”

He was the finalist of the competition, and a regular personality in the MTV2 shows Hip Hop Squares and Guy Code.

Being active in the industry for over two decades, he has made his followers laugh with his excellent humor.

However, his fans looking forward to his next appearance have shown concern for their favorite comedian. Learn what happened to the actor and why his followers are worried.